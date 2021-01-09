A comfortable weekend in the lower 70s

7-Day Forecast

Friday was a warm day for the Coachella Valley with Palm Springs reaching a high temperature of 78°. The average this time of year is 68°. This weekend, temperatures will still track above average in the lower to mid 70s.

Overall comfortable with mostly sunny skies.

We are seeing a weak to moderate Santa Ana wind event through Sunday morning. The San Bernardino county mountains, Santa Ana mountains, and areas near Los Angeles are under a Wind Advisory. Winds will be 25-35 mph with gusts reaching to 50 mph. Wind prone areas in the Coachella Valley and heading through the San Gorgonio Pass will still be breezy as well even though we are not under a watch/warning/advisory.

If you are planning on heading west to the beaches this weekend. A High Surf Advisory is in effect. This encompasses LA, San Diego, and Orange county beaches. San Diego will see the highest surf between 4-7 ft. with localized sets up to 10 ft. possible. A High Surf Advisory also means swimming will be dangerous and localized beach erosion is possible. Swim with caution and near a lifeguard if you are planning to go to the beaches this weekend. Highest surf will be Saturday and Monday with the advisory lasting through Tuesday morning.