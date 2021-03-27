A warm weekend with lighter winds

7-Day Forecast

On Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 77°. The average high temperature this time of year is 81°.

For Saturday, temperatures generally will be warmer as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state. The Coachella Valley will be closer to average, though will hover above it slightly.

By Sunday, temperatures will warm more significantly, into the upper 80s. Winds will be lighter as this ridge expands into the region.

The warming continues into Monday with highs in the 90s! Hitting the pool sounds just right for the next few days! Monday night into Tuesday, winds will increase with a trough to the north. No precipitation is expected to make its way south, it looks to stay to the north but we will feel gusty Santa Ana winds return to Southern California.

The Worm Moon is the full moon for the month of March. This moon usually is the last full moon in winter but because winter had 4 full moons instead of 3, the last full moon in winter was the Blue Moon. This moon peaks at 11:48 a.m. March 28th. The name comes from it being the time of year where earthworms emerge. Other names of this moon are the Lenten moon, Crow moon, and Crust moon.

