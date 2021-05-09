Slightly warmer than average and breezy Mother’s Day

7-Day Forecast

The average high temperature for this time of year is 93°. Temperatures for the desert will be slightly above that.

A trough of low pressure is keeping onshore flow in place. Gusty winds across the desert and mountains will be felt at times through Monday. Gusts on the valley floor to 30 mph with more wind prone locations, like the San Gorgonio Pass, seeing gusts closer to 40 mph.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build Tuesday. This will warm temperatures into the low triple digits for the desert.

