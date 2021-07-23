Skip to Content
A decrease in monsoonal moisture heading into the weekend

Monsoonal moisture will decrease Friday and Saturday, decreasing the chance for afternoon thunderstorm development. Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms remain. Another push of moisture joins the region Sunday through Monday.

Friday, rain chances are mostly going to be far to the east of the region.

Saturday, there will be a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms for the late morning and in the afternoon. Chances for significant rainfall is minimal.

