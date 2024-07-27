Weekend wind arrives with drier air and cooler temperatures

Relief from the heat & humidity that we've experienced for the past couple of weeks is finally here! It's windy this weekend, but that wind is giving us drier and cooler conditions.

The strongest wind conditions are expected this afternoon and into tonight. Wind gusts nearing 30 mph are expected across the Coachella Valley — with places like Thousand Palms and Desert Hot Springs likely seeing gusts above 30 mph — as we head into the evening. There are no wind advisories at this time.

The onshore flow that is bringing this wind into the Valley is also bringing cooler, drier air. Dew point temperatures today will drop into the 30s and 40s – refreshingly dry conditions after weeks of humid heat.

Sunday is set to be the coolest day this weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay close to our seasonal average at the start of the work week. Humidity and heat looks to return by Thursday, as Southern California can expect the monsoonal moisture to return.