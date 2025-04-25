Gusty winds continue into the weekend

An area of low pressure will swing through the region brining some gusty winds as well as blowing sand and dust.

A Wind Advisory as well as an Ai Quality Alert due to windblown dust both are in effect through tomorrow.

Air quality is frankly terrible this morning especially in the West Valley this morning. Expect AQI issues throughout the weekend until the winds ease.

Winds are likely to top out close to 40 m.p.h. overnight and into tomorrow afternoon.

What's remarkable: temperatures! Well below average through the weekend. Highs climb quickly into next week approaching triple digits.