Heatwave Strikes SoCal

Weather Alerts

Highs will climb to near record (and near all-time record) levels as we move into the weekend. Both a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in place through Saturday. Highs could match the 121 degree reading we hit on July 12th.

These temperatures are dangerous for people and pets, so take serious precautions to prevent heat related illness and injury!

All-time hottest temps range to 123 degrees:

A large ridge of high pressure is responsible for the heatwave, and it will hold firm through early next week.

By the middle of next week, we see more seasonal highs return.