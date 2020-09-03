Skip to Content
Excessive Heat Warning for the Labor Day Weekend

An extremely hot weekend awaits us, and it may rival the hottest temps we've ever seen in September!

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow, lasting through Monday evening at 8. Highs will be close to 118 both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure dominates the scenario through Monday, keeping the heat on. Late Monday into Tuesday, a Coastal Eddy forms which should start to bring temperatures down by midweek.

We'll be on "Record Watch" through the weekend, before getting relief next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

