Excessive Heat Warning for the Labor Day Weekend

Weather Alerts

An extremely hot weekend awaits us, and it may rival the hottest temps we've ever seen in September!

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow, lasting through Monday evening at 8. Highs will be close to 118 both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure dominates the scenario through Monday, keeping the heat on. Late Monday into Tuesday, a Coastal Eddy forms which should start to bring temperatures down by midweek.

We'll be on "Record Watch" through the weekend, before getting relief next week.