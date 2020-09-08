Relief from the Heat, not the Smoke

Weather Alerts

A mixed bag of weather to report, with a Smoke Advisory in place again today, and lower Air Quality as well.

Surrounding the Valley, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for much of the region, as moderate Santa Ana winds develop. Those winds will dry out dew points and increase fire danger.

Those winds will be stronger outside of the Valley, and the concern over them has prompted Wind Advisories.

The change in wind direction will result in much lower dew points by later this afternoon and for the rest of the week.

An upper level area of low pressure is also providing much cooler temperatures for the region, so we are getting relief from the record-breaking heat for a few days

Highs will dip into the 90s for a few days before climbing back into the triple digits.