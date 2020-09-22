Fall Begins!

Weather Alerts

The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 6:30 this morning ushering the fall season, but we're still looking at summer-like temps. Highs today will top out near 105, which is only marginally cooler than yesterday.

Despite still being under a Smoke Advisory issued by the SCAQMD, we continue to see decent Air Quality readings.

An area of low pressure is approaching the Pacific Northwest which should provide modestly cooler numbers for the remainder of the week (and some early season snow for the Mountains of Washington State).

As we enjoy the start of the Fall season, highs will drift slightly lower into the weekend.