A Mild, Comfortable Week Ahead

Weather Alerts

High pressure is building in, and that will keep highs slightly above average for the week. Normally, we'd be in the lower seventies, but we area expecting highs in the upper-seventies through Wednesday.

There is also a modest Santa Ana Wind Event in place, resulting in a Wind Advisory to our West. Those winds will have far less of an impact here in the Valley.

All week, we'll enjoy the seventies, with chilly overnight lows in the forties predominantly. We'll be coolest on Thursday and Friday.