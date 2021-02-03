Mild and Breezy Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Weather Alerts

A very mild start just as yesterday, but some winds will play a factor later today. Yesterday we hit 80 for the high, today likely very close to that again.

A weak trough up North will create gusty conditions across the Mojave so a Wind Advisory will be in effect to the North of the Valley until 7pm this evening.

A few clouds dotted the skies last night and this morning, making for some pretty views around the area. If you capture a great shot, send it to us via our First Alert Weather app or via share@kesq.com!

This was sent in by Des McCarthy and Ramona Graab shot a great pic this morning!

Highs will span the mid and upper seventies this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 71 or so, but we warm right back up for the weekend.

