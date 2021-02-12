First Alert Weather Alert Day: Saturday – Damaging Winds

Weather Alerts

A High Wind Warning has been issued for 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Saturday for all areas in yellow. This includes the Coachella Valley, parts of the High Desert, as well as San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains.

Wind gusts will strengthen between 50-60 MPH.

The strongest gusts around the valley look to occur between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Keep this in mind for any outdoor activities, like early Valentine's Day dining.

Winds will turn offshore and remain breezy on Sunday but are not expected to be as gusty.

Seasonable temperatures will join for all of the holiday weekend with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Monday.

