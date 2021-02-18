Cooler than Normal Today

Weather Alerts

Skies are clear, winds are fairly light despite a Wind Advisory to our West that will expire at 2pm. Click the image below to see the full parameters of that Advisory.

So we'll see some gusty conditions along the perimeter of the Valley adjacent to the Advisory, but the bulk of the Valley will see very light breezes. You can see the contour of that advisory follows the mountains.

Winds are expected to range in the 25-35 MPH range to our West today.

The Advisory is the result of high pressure to our North producing Northeasterly winds flowing offshore, which is why those winds are stronger West of the San Gorgonio Pass.

Highs will be slight below our normal of 73 today, so grab a sweater or light jacket.

After a windy Saturday afternoon, highs will heat up next week, headed towards the 80s. Winds may potentially be quite strong on Saturday, something the First Alert Weather team is paying close attention to.

