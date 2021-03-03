Showers Expected this Afternoon

Weather Alerts

An area of low pressure is moving in from the Pacific, bringing the chance of showers and snow in the higher elevations of SoCal later this afternoon.

Rainfall is expected to move in in the early afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be in the 0.10" range on the Valley floor, with higher totals in San Diego county and our local mountians.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. lasting until 10 p.m. with light snow totals anticipated above 5,000 feet in the mountains of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties.

The system is a quick mover, and will be off to our East by late this evening.

Because of the quick moving storm, highs will be capped in the sixties today (maybe 70) then much warmer tomorrow and Friday. Seventies on tap most of the weekend and next week.

