Breezy and Cool today, Triple Digits in the Near Future

Weather Alerts

The area of low pressure spinning nearby will keep us breezy and cooler than normal, but just for today.

Last night, the mostly clear skies gave us ample views of the Full Pink Moon overhead.

Highs will range in the mid-70s this afternoon, and all across the Desert SW, temps will be well below average!

Winds will peak this evening around sunset, but expect breezy conditions throughout the day, particularly near the I-10 corridor.

It will be a perfect day for lunch or dinner outdoors, but take a sweater or light jacket.

Then put that jacket way in the back of your closet. Record highs come into play by the end of the week as temps soar back into the triple digits by Thursday, and remain there for most of the weekend.