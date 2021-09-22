Skip to Content
A warm finish to summer

Today highs will likely be the hottest of the week with a Heat Advisory still in place until 8 p.m. for the Inland Empire.

Highs in the Valley will also be a bit above normal through tomorrow. We also see a modest uptick in humidity for the next couple of days. Today, dry air is still nicely in place.

Tomorrow we're likely to feel a bit muggier with dew points climbing just a bit.

Today also marks the transition to Autumn, with the Autumnal Equinox at 12:20 this afternoon.

Into the weekend, highs drop appreciably so it will feel more like Fall, too!

