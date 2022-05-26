Weather Alert for gusty winds Friday to Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert starting this afternoon through Sunday night due to another round of strong winds.

Expect winds gusting over 40mph, blowing sand and dust, reducing visibility and air quality. We may see road closures and experience overall difficult driving conditions, especially with an influx of out-of-town visitors for the long weekend. Here's a look at how Saturday night winds are likely to shape up.

Winds will remain gusty, particularly in the evenings, through Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been issued through 3 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley.

The Weather Alert should expire Sunday night as winds ease into Memorial Day Monday, with cooler conditions lingering into Monday before warming back into the 90s next week.

