Winter storms slowly exits the region

A little dusting of snow evident at the top of Mount San Jacinto in the wake of a winter storm that brought gusty winds, light precipitation and cooler temps to the entire region.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 this morning.

Gusts maxed out at nearly 40 m.p.h. in Palm Springs this morning.

Will will gradually ease, but remain breezy throughout the day.

The front will move through leaving behind it some cool conditions today and into the weekend.

We do get closer to 80 by Saturday, don't forget to set your clock back Sunday, and watch for another storm to roll through on Monday of next week!