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Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued April 25 at 11:30AM MST until April 26 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By
Updated
today at 7:42 PM
Published 11:30 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park,
Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County, Salton
Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial Valley, and Chiriaco
Summit.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.

In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in
briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in
blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

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