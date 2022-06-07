Desert Water Agency bans daytime sprinkler use in three Coachella Valley cities

Desert Water Agency customers are barred from using sprinkler or spray irrigation during daylight hours and restaurants must only serve water on request under restrictions unanimously approved today by its Board of Directors and taking effect immediately.

The actions were enacted in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Water Board ordering water agencies to enact Level 2 water shortage plans, according to Ashley Metzger, the Desert Water Agency's director of public affairs and water planning.

Information on ways to save water and incentives the district offers are available at www.DWA.org/Save.

The Desert Water Agency serves Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs.