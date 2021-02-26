Santa Ana winds return this weekend

First Alert Forecast

Gusty winds return to the Southland this weekend, so the First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday night and Sunday.

For today, it's been a sun-filled afternoon with temperatures returning near average for the date (75°). Clear skies will remain through the night with a light, northwest breeze.

A shortwave will move south tonight, eventually strengthening winds across the Southland this weekend.

Gusty offshore winds return Saturday night and will last into Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch from 10:00 p.m. Saturday through 4:00 p.m. Sunday. The watched area includes Riverside County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass.

Winds will gust to 35mph here on the valley floor, with stronger gusts, near 60mph, for wind-prone locations like Whitewater. The strongest winds look to occur overnight.

Daytime highs fall into the upper 60s/lower 70s Sunday and remain around our seasonal norms through much of next week.

