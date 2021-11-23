Slightly cooler weather on the way

Highs will drop a couple of degrees each day through Thursday after hitting 84 yesterday as cooler air moves in from the North.

Clouds overnight moved through courtesy of a weak low pressure system moving up from the South and now it's sliding eastward towards the Phoenix area.

Offshore winds redevelop by tomorrow, so fire concerns once again take center stage. A Fire Weather Watch (which will become a Red Flag Warning tomorrow) has been issued from 10 a.m. tomorrow through 6 p.m. Friday due to those offshore winds that will lower dew points and increase temps to our West.

Highs will be closer to seasonal norms (76) tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day, but we return to the 80s for the weekend.