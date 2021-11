A ridge of high pressure dominating the Western U.S. will keep winds offshore and breezy, and help push highs near 90 by late this afternoon.

Overnight lows were not quite as cool as they were yesterday morning, indicative of the warming trend underway.

Highs today will top out in the upper 80s, a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.

We do see temperatures come down a bit through the end of the week, but we remain well above average through the weekend.