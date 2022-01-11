Sunny and mild forecast today

The clouds of yesterday have departed, but gave us some really stunning sunset shots last night:

Photo: Ed Avant

Photo: Irish Gilmore

Photo: Felix Junco

Photo: Don Vickers

Thanks to all who shared their photos through our KESQ First Alert App (download it HERE) or by emailing share@kesq.com. Great pics!

We expect mild daytime highs through the week, today reaching the mid-70s.

One area of the Wind Advisory to our west has been shorted, the other, extended. Advisories around L.A. will expire at 2 this afternoon, while the Inland Empire advisory will now last until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds through that period don't look too menacing for us, but in the pass it will be gusty.

The chance of showers has dissipated for Thursday, but we'll still see some cloudy conditions late Wednesday into Thursday.

Into the weekend, highs remain in the lower 70s, but slightly above our seasonal norms.