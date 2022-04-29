Winds ease as temperatures rise

Gusty winds overnight reduce visibility and air quality with gusts at 40mph on the Valley floor.

We saw lots of blowing sand and dust, and our AQI suffered, but is recovering this morning.

High pressure building in behind a cool front will warm us up over the weekend, starting today with highs returning to the 90s.

Temps will only be a couple of degrees above the normal of 90, but we warm up from here into the weekend.

Through much of next week, highs will range in the middle 90s, with the hottest day likely tomorrow, flirting with triple digits.