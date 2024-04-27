Weather Insider: Looking back at the 2011 tornado super outbreak

Between April 25th and 28th of 2011, more than 300 tornadoes touched down, leading to the deaths of over 300 people and causing more than 10 billion dollars in damage.

The most infamous day of this event was April 27th. That day saw more than 100 tornadoes touch down with more than 60 in Alabama alone. Mississippi and Alabama saw the worst impacts seeing multiple EF-4s and EF-5s. Before the day was over, 4 EF-5 tornadoes would ravage the south.

For some additional context, there have been more than 20,000 tornadoes since 2006. Of those, only 9 have received an EF-5 rating, the highest possible rating.

Some of the most notable tornadoes from the super outbreak were the Smithville, MS EF-5 which claimed 23 lives, the Hackleburg-Phil Campbell EF-5 which claimed 72 lives, and the Tuscaloosa-Birmingham EF-4 which took 13 lives.