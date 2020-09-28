Warmer than normal All Week Long

Heat Alert

A Heat Advisory for Coastal areas through the Inland Empire is overlaid with a Red Flag Warning, as high continue at well above normal levels.

High pressure over the Great Basin and Four Corners States will keep a very stable, warm weather pattern in place all week.

As nearby wildfires continue to shrink, the smoke factor in our forecast has lessened as well. Air Quality is in the "Moderate" range today.

Over the weekend, it was comfortable, and today will be as well, despite highs running in the low triple-digits.

We will see a bit of a warm-up by the end of the week, but should avoid the one-teens!