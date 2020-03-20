Gradual warming into the weekend

Local Forecast

A cloudy and cool Friday in the desert. Cloudy conditions will stick with us through the evening as the mercury slowly cools into the low 60s around 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The vernal equinox occurred at 8:49 p.m. Thursday making today the first full day of spring despite temperatures not reflecting the season. An average high for would be 80°, but Palm Springs recorded an afternoon high of 69°.

A slight warming trend is upon us with 70s moving in just in time for the weekend!