Hotter Weekend on Tap

Local Forecast

High pressure is once again going to dominate the surface map in the Desert Southwest, raising temps (but not the record levels we saw last weekend).

We've been keeping an eye on Monsoonal flow from the SE, but it appears to have dried out nicely for the weekend, and the ridge of high pressure should protect us from any significant incursion over the weekend. Next week we may see slightly more of that subtropical humidity in the forecast.

As high pressure builds, the subsidence traps pollutants near the surface, so our air quality has slipped into the "Moderate" range. It's also something we will watch closely through the weekend.

By the middle of next week, as mentioned, we could see a bit of subtropical moisture rising up and moving farther West, which would begin to impact our dew points and humidity values.

Overall, the pattern is for slightly above average temps well into next week, but only by a few degrees.