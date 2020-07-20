A Cooling Trend this Week!

Local Forecast

While highs will be above average today and tomorrow, we're expecting a little bit of below seasonal weather by midweek as a weak trough moves toward the coast.

Today, we'll see highs near 112, but luckily the monsoon flow remains to our East, keeping dew points in check for the next few days.

The relatively dry airmass means dew points below the 50 degree mark so evaporative coolers should be good to go this week.

highs will start to drop as we hit Wednesday, with some pretty comfortable numbers through the latter part of the work-week.