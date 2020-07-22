Some Shake Rattle and Roll Today

Local Forecast

A whopping 7.8 quake hit in the early morning hours off the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, prompting concerns of a Tsunami, which thankfully did not materialize. That quake has registered several large aftershocks as well.

Weatherwise, the temperatures will not be as hot today or into the rest of the week thanks to an area of low pressure sliding in from the Cosast.

Some northwesterly breezes will also bring in drier air into the afternoon, keeping dew points and humidity in check.

Highs will remain at or below seasonal averages (108) through the weekend. Next week, we see some typical summer time heat return.