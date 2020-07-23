Breezy and More Comfortable Today

Local Forecast

An area of low pressure swinging through California to our North will enhance local winds and increase the Marine Layer, bringing cooler temps to the region for a few days.

Because of the onshore flow, the deeper Marine Layer will cover portions of Coastal and Inland California going into the weekend, which will keeps highs slightly below seasonal norms.

The outlook through next week sees highs slowly returning to 110 or better, but not until Monday and Tuesday.