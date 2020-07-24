Nice weekend ahead

Local Forecast

A mild start to the weekend with a high of 104°, so far, this afternoon. That's one degrees cooler than yesterday and four degrees below normal.

Average: 108°.

A slow warming will take place through the weekend with seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday. A ridge of high pressure will expand into Southern California early next week bringing more heat.

Looking to the Pacific, Douglas is a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH, making this a category 3 storm.



While weakening is forecast through the weekend, Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it nears the Hawaiian Islands.