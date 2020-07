Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs has reached 113° this afternoon.

as of 3:45 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the west and bring more heat to the desert southwest.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week, into the one-teens. Average is 108°.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Thursday morning for the Coachella Valley. Temperatures could climb up to 120° by the end of week.

Stay safe and hydrated!