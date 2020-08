Local Forecast

Monsoon moisture streaming up from the Southeast will push into SoCal today, enhancing the chance of pop-up storms later.

Dew points will be in the fifties and sixties this afternoon, before a drying trend kicks in later this evening.

Expect partly cloudy skies, and a small potential for storms until later this evening.

We hold on to near-seasonal highs through midweek, then we heat up for the Labor Day Weekend to come.