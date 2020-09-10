Nice today; gradual warming into weekend

Local Forecast

Like yesterday, Coachella Valley cities are experiencing a much needed break from excessive heat and feeling below normal temperatures for the second day in a row. An average high for today's date is 102°. Palm Springs has reached 97° so far this afternoon.

Despite smoke still being seen in the upper levels of the sky, air quality on the valley floor remains in the 'good' category this afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upcoming weekend with a ridge of high pressure moving in from the west. Highs look to max out near 110°.