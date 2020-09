Local Forecast

High pressure over the region will keep highs above average through the rest of the week, and into the weekend as well.

A Smoke Advisory has been extended through today, but air quality has been impacted less in recent days. Today we're in the "Good" range.

Smoke and haze are still a possibility for us, but more likely for the high desert.

For a few days we'll hover near 105, then warm up as we move through the weekend into next week.