Holding onto summer

Local Forecast

An average high for today's date is 97° but Palm Springs reached 106° earlier this afternoon.

as of 3:20 p.m.

Similar conditions are expected as we prepare to close out the week and head into the weekend with high pressure still playing a role for the desert southwest.

Some positive news for the desert includes the expiration of the Smoke Advisory from the El Dorado fire. Air quality around the Coachella Valley is in the 'moderate' category this afternoon.

A Smoke Advisory does remain in effect for communities near the Bobcat fire. Find more details here.

The Southland isn't out of the woods yet. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday-Monday. This is due to winds turning offshore and relative humidity values expected to drop near 10%.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!