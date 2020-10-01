Hot start to October

Local Forecast

Hot today? Oh yeah! Palm Springs and Thermal both recorded high temperatures of 113°. Thermal has set a record, surpassing the 112° record from 2012. Highs in the mid 90s would be "normal" for the date.

If it's feeling like this summer is never ending, here's why...

2020 has broken the record for most amount of 100°+ and 110°+ days for Palm Springs in a single year.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the heat to the western United States will remain in place through the week before a subtle weakening.

