Gusty Santa Ana winds increase fire concerns

Local Forecast

Gusty Santa Ana winds are being felt across the Southland and will continue through Tuesday. Wind gusts over 40 MPH are being felt from the west end of the valley to the east valley.

The Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley floor is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. Gusts over 20 MPH are expected to continue overnight.

Surrounding desert and mountains remain under a Red Flag Warning through 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts up to 60 MPH are possible and relative humidity values stay in the single digits.

Air quality is in the 'Very Unhealthy' category this afternoon with an air quality index number of 202. Limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!