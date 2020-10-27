Dry conditions remain; warming trend begins

Local Forecast

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. as Santa Ana winds persist and relative humidity values stay low.

A ridge of high pressure builds in from the west and will create a warming trend through the remainder of the week.

An average high for this time of year is in the mid 80s. Highs will climb into the 90s by the Halloween weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!