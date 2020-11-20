Staying warm through the weekend

Local Forecast

An average high for the date in Palm Springs is 75° but, just as the rest of the week has been warmer-than-normal, so it goes that today follows suit. High temperatures were in the the mid and upper 80s across the Coachella Valley this afternoon.

The clouds that joined our sky late last night will linger through the night and even into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool into the upper 60s around 9:00 p.m.

Weak Santa Ana winds will keep temperatures in the 80s for the weekend. Partly cloudy skies stick with us into Saturday.

Thanksgiving is just 6 days away! Temperatures look to trend toward the low and mid 70s by next Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!