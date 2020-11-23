A Mild Holiday Forecast

Local Forecast

Today highs will span the upper-seventies as we kick off the work week and look towards Thanksgiving.

A series of storms up North will start to push some cooler air in our direction as we move through the week.

The Jet Stream is also taking a bit of a southward dive, allowing that cooler air to stick around through the Holiday.

For the weekend, temperatures will start to climb back toward the 80s. For Thanksgiving Day expect highs in the low seventies under sunshine.