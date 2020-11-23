Breezy now, cooler temperatures to come

Local Forecast

A trough of low pressure has moved into the Western United States. This trough is bringing breezy west winds to Southern California with gusts over 20 MPH for parts of the valley floor.

This weather pattern is also providing the setup for cooler temperatures. The mercury will continue to cool through the week. Highs on Thanksgiving will peak in the low 70s, near average.

How does this year compare to years' past? Thanksgiving 2020 will be warmer and drier than year when our highs were in the 50s and more than a half inch of rain was recorded in Palm Springs.

