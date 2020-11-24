Cooling of as we Approach Thanksgiving

Local Forecast

Cooler air is flowing in as the Jet Stream dips lower, allowing us to see more seasonal temps today.

By Thanksgiving, we'll experience the coolest weather of the week, with highs hover near 70 and lows near 45!

The Jet Stream will be fairly far South, keeping us cool into Friday before we start to warm back up into the weekend.

Today, highs will top out near 75, some 6 degrees cooler than yesterday.

With some off-shore winds developing by Saturday, highs will start to climb closer to 80 by Sunday into next week.