Santa Ana winds arrive for Thanksgiving

The cooling continues! After highs in the low 70s this afternoon, temperatures will cool into the 50s by 8:00 p.m.

Just one day until it's time to feast! How does this year compare to years' past? Thanksgiving 2020 will be warmer and drier than year when our highs were in the 50s and more than a half inch of rain was recorded in Palm Springs. However, this year will bring the wind.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Friday evening as critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur. This watch includes strong winds out of the northeast with gusts up to 60 MPH in the most wind prone areas. On the Coachella Valley floor, 30-40 MPH gusts are expected.

