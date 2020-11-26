Santa Ana winds arrive for Thanksgiving dinner

Local Forecast

Low 70s across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Very seasonable temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday. Once the sun sets at 4:38 p.m., the desert will begin to cool quickly!

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Western Riverside County, including Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, as well as the San Gorgonio Pass. Gusts in the most wind prone locations (peaks/canyons) could exceed 60 MPH. Gusts around the Coachella Valley will be in the 30-40 MPH range.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday as the Santa Ana winds dry out the Southland. Relative humidity values will drop near 10%. Hold off on using power tools and other items that may create a spark.

If you're planning to head out early for holiday shopping on Black Friday, bundle up! Wind gusts will still exceed 20 MPH and overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

