Weakening winds and warming temperatures

Local Forecast

The strongest winds are behind us! Some of the strongest gusts in the Coachella Valley ranged in the 30-40 MPH frame. Even stronger gusts were experienced in the Inland Empire (Cabazon - 55 MPH) and mountains (Toro Peak - 68 MPH).

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday as the weakening Santa Ana winds continue to dry out the Southland. Relative humidity values will drop near 10%. Hold off on using power tools and other items that may create a spark.

Slow warming will take place through the weekend and into early next week with highs entering the upper 70s.

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us... what's next? Hanukkah is just 13 days away and the official start of the winter season is quickly approaching in 24 days!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos and be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are. You can also follow Haley on Facebook and Twitter for more weather information!