Santa Ana winds arrive Wednesday

Winds will turn offshore on Wednesday with speeds strengthening through the night and into Thursday. Gusts around the Coachella Valley floor look to average 25-30 MPH.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass stretching into the Northern Coachella Valley. The combination of Santa Ana winds and drying environment brings critical fire weather conditions to the Southland.

Temperatures may be cooling down into the low 70s but relative humidity will drop into the single digits. This will keep the concern for rapid spread of fire in play.

